Nevada, California highway patrols target I-15 enforcement for Memorial Day weekend

PRIMM, Nev. (AP/KTNV-TV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining its California counterpart targeting the highly traveled interstate corridor between California and Las Vegas.

It’s estimated that an average of 45,000 vehicles enter Nevada on the I-15 corridor from Los Angeles on a daily basis.

Las Vegas TV station KTNV reports that the two highway patrols will concentrate enforcement efforts near the Primm area.

Authorities say it’s a “Zero Tolerance” zone with even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The two agencies will target speeding vehicles, move over law violators and distracted driving violations, however all traffic violations will be enforced no matter the severity.

