Nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at California-Nevada border Cal Fire says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized by Cal Fire along the California and Nevada border during the months of May and June, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire worked alongside regional fire and law enforcement officials to stop the importation of dangerous fireworks over the border and into California.

A total of 79,411 pounds of dangerous fireworks were confiscated, 932 traffic stops were conducted for various violations, 215 citations for dangerous fireworks and additional violations were given and three individuals were arrested for various crimes, Cal Fire officials say.

“There is no excuse for breaking the law and attempting to transport illegal fireworks into California,” said Chief Mike Richwine, California State Fire Marshal.

Cal Fire says that within the past five years firefighters have responded to over 5,000 emergencies caused by fireworks and that last year’s incidents had three times more the number of incidents than average.

“The illegal fireworks our peace officers have seized puts a dent into the potential devastating injuries, fires, and damage to property that these dangerous devices pose,” says Chief Richwine.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

