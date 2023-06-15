(KTXL) — MacArthur Park used to be an encampment site in Long Beach, California.
However, on Wednesday, it became the location where nearly $200 million was awarded to various projects and communities to get people off the streets and into housing.
On the afternoon of June 14, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced at the former encampment site that 23 projects across 22 communities across the state would be receiving a combined total of $199 million.
That money, according to Newsom, will assist 7,300 individuals transition away from being unhoused while also, “removing dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California.”
“We’re doubling down on our investment to ensure that thousands of individuals in communities up and down the state move out of encampments and into housing where they can get the services and help they need,” the governor continued.
The Encampment Resolution Fund, which is overseen by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (BCSH), was designed by Governor Newsom and his administration to provide funding to help move those living in encampments into housing.
BSCH Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramirez said, “The solution to ending homelessness is housing.”
Where is the money going?
Below is a complete list of cities that will receive a portion of the funding and the amount it will receive:
Los Angeles County- $59.5 million
Fresno- $17 million
San Diego County-$17 million
Napa- $15 million
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)- $13.9 million
San Luis Obispo County- $13.4 million
Richmond- $8.6 million
Monterey County- $8 million
The City and County of San Francisco- $6.5 million
Santa Barbara County- $6 million.
Berkeley- $4.9 million
Tulare- $4.8 million
Sonoma County- $4.6 million
Redlands- $4.5 million
Oxnard- $4 million
Santa Rosa- $3.9 million
Carlsbad- $2.4 million
Marin County- $2.7 million
Butte County- $1.1 million
Banning- $1 million
Mariposa County- $600,000
San Rafael- $250,000