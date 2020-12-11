Navy searching for sailor who went overboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

California

by: FOX 5 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO – The Navy is searching for a sailor believed to have gone overboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt Thursday off the coast of Southern California.

Search and rescue procedures got underway after a lookout observed “what appeared to be a person in the water,” Navy officials said in news release. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was deployed Monday from San Diego headed for an undisclosed location, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster,” the Navy said.

Four vessels — USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell, USS Howard and USS Charleston — as well as Navy aircraft and the U.S. Coast Guard are participating in the search.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

