Navy removes 116 from hospital ship docked off Los Angeles after virus infects 7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Navy has removed 116 medical staff members from its hospital ship docked off Los Angeles after seven of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The personnel from the USNS Mercy were taken to a nearby base and remain under quarantine.

Lt. Rochelle Rieger of the 3rd Fleet says none so far has needed hospitalization.

It’s unclear where or how the sailors became infected.

The Mercy was sent from Naval Base San Diego to Los Angeles last month to relieve strain on hospitals by providing care to patients who do not have COVID-19.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.