Navy calls off search for sailor missing from San Diego-based carrier

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has called off the search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier based in San Diego, after two days.

The sailor’s family was notified prior to ending the search efforts at sundown Saturday, the Navy said in a news release.

“The loss of our sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of the carrier. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”

The search and rescue effort first got underway Thursday after a lookout observed “what appeared to be a person in the water,” Navy officials.

Authorities have not publicly identified the sailor, who is now presumed dead. Family members told the Navy Times that it was 20-year-old Ethan Goolsby, an aviation ordnanceman airman apprentice from San Antonio, Texas.

Before calling off the rescue effort, officials said that teams “searched more than 607 square nautical miles for more than 55 hours,” both by air and sea.

“The Carrier Strike Group Nine team sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our missing shipmate,” Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo said. “I offer my thanks to all the sailors and Coast Guardsmen who were involved in the search.”

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was deployed Monday from San Diego headed for an undisclosed location, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The incident is now under investigation.