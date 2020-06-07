National Guard to begin leaving California cities

A cyclist rides past a road block with National Guard troops along Ocean boulevard in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday June 7,2020. Officials announced Sunday that National Guard troops will be pulled out of California cities where they’ve been deployed for a week after rampant violence and thievery marred the first days of protests over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — National Guard troops will be pulled out of California cities where they’ve been deployed for a week after rampant violence and theft marred the first days of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The announcement comes as peaceful demonstrations again emerged across the state.

A timeline for the Guard pullout was not provided, but Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said some troops would begin departing Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Compton Cowboys, a group of mostly African American horse enthusiasts, wore boots and ten-gallon hats during a “ride for peace” through urban neighborhoods south of Los Angeles.

