Sen. Dianne Feinstein died at the age of 90 on Friday, after a decades-long political career in which she led efforts concerning national security and firearms.

She was the longest-serving female senator in American history. Current political leaders, former colleagues and those looking to fill her role shared their condolences and memories about the late senator.

Fellow California national political leaders Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Alex Padilla shared their thoughts on the late senator.

I’ve said it before: you can’t tell the story of CA—or American politics—without the trailblazing career of Senator Dianne Feinstein. A champion, an icon, and most importantly, a friend––Dianne will be dearly missed. Angela and I are keeping the Feinstein family in our prayers. Senator Alex Padilla

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of my dear friend Dianne Feinstein. Her indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy. For decades, Senator Feinstein was a pillar of public service in California: from San Francisco’s City Hall to the United States Capitol. Personally, it was a great honor to serve alongside Dianne for decades. We were not only colleagues, but neighbors and friends. Speaker Nancy Pelosi

She lived a deep life of service, 54 years of public service in an elected capacity across the state of California. She wasn’t just a trailblazer as the first female senator from California, she was really good at this job. She was incredibly effective passing an assault rifle’s ban, fighting for Central Valley water not because it was easy politically, but because it was the right thing to do. Representative Josh Harder

Representatives from across the isle also shared their condolences and acknowledged her impact on U.S. politics.

Senator Dianne Feinstein was a true friend, an historic trailblazer, and an impactful advocate throughout her life in public service. The Senate is keeping her loving family and loyal staff in our prayers. U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell

Senator Dianne Feinstein was a pioneering American. A true trailblazer. And for Jill and me, a cherished friend. As we mourn with her daughter Katherine and the Feinstein family, her team in the Senate, and the people of California, we take comfort that Dianne is reunited again with her beloved Richard. May God Bless Dianne Feinstein. President of the United States Joe Biden

Feinstein’s home state is also mourning the loss of a woman who transformed the political landscape and showed that there is a place for women in the highest seats of politics.

Dianne Feinstein was many things — a powerful, trailblazing U.S. Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos. But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like. She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn’t just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That’s what she should be remembered for. There is simply nobody who possessed the strength, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein. Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by her passing, and we will mourn with her family in this difficult time. Governor of California Gavin Newsom

Dianne Feinstein was a wonderful friend of the Brown family. I got to know her well over the years and came to deeply appreciate her intensity, devotion to duty and unfailing solicitude for her friends. Dianne was utterly unique and set the bar for those who follow. Former Governor of California Jerry Brown

California – and our nation – has lost an incredible leader who dedicated her career and life to public service, and opened doors for women in politics. We are fortunate to have benefitted from Senator Feinstein’s courage, strength and governance for so many years – her legacy is one of a class few can hope to match. California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins

Dianne Feinstein was an icon and a trailblazer. She was a fierce, unrelenting champion for our City, our State, and Country. As Mayor of San Francisco, she bravely led us out of dark, difficult times, lifting the spirits and hopes of many who felt lost in the wake of tragedy. My sympathies and prayers go out to her entire family and all San Franciscans who loved and admired her. Her dedication to public service was only exceeded by her love for San Francisco, and this City loved her back. Her legacy as one of San Francisco’s true leaders will be admired for generations to come. Simply put, there will never be another Dianne Feinstein. Mayor of San Francisco London Breed

Gun control. Judiciary. Paving the way for women in politics everywhere. California mourns the loss of an extraordinary force today. My deepest condolences to Senator Feinstein’s friends and loved ones. Rest in peace, Senator. California Attorney General Rob Bonta

Earlier this year Feinstein announced that she would not be seeking another term in the U.S. Senate.

Those looking to fill her role on the Senate floor shared their thoughts on the legendary public leader.

Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer for women in California politics, and her leadership on gun violence prevention and anti-torture made our nation more just. I wish her loved ones strength during this difficult time. Representative Katie Porter

Today our nation lost a giant of the Senate, California lost its trail-blazing leader, and I lost a real friend and mentor. Senator Dianne Feinstein was one of the finest legislators we have ever seen. Her legacy is unmatched. I join all of California in mourning her passing. Representative Adam Schiff