NASA shows off Mars 2020 rover progress

PASADENA, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — NASA is giving people an up-close look at the new Mars rover.

Members of the media were invited into the cleanroom at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Friday.

It’s scheduled to land on the red planet in February of 2021.

It takes a team of some 300-scientists to operate the Mars 2020 rover.

The rover’s work will begin in the parts of Jezero Crater.

That’s where it will search for signs of ancient life, including mineral deposits and perhaps even microscopic fossils.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.