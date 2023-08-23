BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — NASA is conducting a research mission studying air pollution and air quality with a flight going right over Bakersfield on Tuesday.

You may have seen and heard the plane Tuesday afternoon. Viewers reported to 17 News seeing the plane flying low over southwest Bakersfield heading west.

NASA says it conducted the testing Tuesday and will continue its flight on Wednesday, Aug. 23 during the early afternoon to early evening.

The scientific mission is in collaboration with NASA’s Armstrong Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The DC-8 aircraft is collecting data on air quality and pollution sources to measure how emissions affect air quality, NASA officials said.

The project is called AEROMMA — short for Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions from Megacities to Marine Areas.

Tuesday’s mission took the NASA DC-8 aircraft from Palmdale at around 1:45 p.m., north over Central Valley and then back south over Bakersfield and landing back at Palmdale just after 6:30 p.m. According to data from Flight Aware, the aircraft descended to altitudes around 1,100 feet at some points.

NASA is inviting the public to also follow the research mission through Flight Aware by searching for the tail number N817NA on Wednesday.