SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a month of searching, the body of beloved WiLD 94.9 morning show host Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift was found in the water near Pier 39 in San Francisco Wednesday. When the news broke, his radio station remembered JV as a “Bay Area icon,” and loyal listeners went into mourning.

JV’s wife, Natasha Yi, released a statement on social media Friday:

“I struggle to write this to you as I can barely breathe or see through the pain and tears. As many of you have already heard, the SFPD found JV.

“Every moment he was missing was agonizing for me. But the pain I feel now is something I have never felt before. My heart is crushed, and I cannot see myself ever moving forward, ever feeling joy or being at peace.

“Out of respect for JV and his entire family, I will not share too many details right now.

“I am devastated that the love of my life is gone. But what I do know is that JV loved his work and he loved connecting with all of you. He loved his family, and I know he loved me as much as I love him. Our bond was truly unmatched.

“JV did not want to leave any of us.

“For now, I am with JV’s family in mourning, and we all ask for privacy during this time. I know all of you cared for and loved JV, so please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Remember his laugh, kindness and the immense impact he had on many of you and our entire community.

“JV, my love, I will cherish the time we had together and will miss you until the day I see you again.”

Natasha Yi, JV’s wife