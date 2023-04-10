A crowd is seen at concert during a summer music festival.

SAN DIEGO — The days are warming up, which means music festival season is upon us.

Concertgoers behold — hot lineups for summer music festivals in San Diego are coming in waves with a crowd-full of events already scheduled for 2023.

For those looking to enjoy some sunshine and beats with other music lovers this summer, here’s a complete guide for music festival fanatics in Southern California’s coastal desert groove haven.

San Diego Bayfest

The lively event takes place at the the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown on July 8. As described on its website, “Bayfest is a music festival that celebrates San Diego’s beach culture and lifestyle” while embracing “beach music.”

Musical artists on the lineup include Damian “JR. Gong” Marley, Common Kings, Koffee, Denm, Kahlil Nash and more.

Tickets can be purchase here.

Bleached Fest

This music festival will combine alternative, indie-pop and new-age R&B jams for dreamy weekend at Waterfront Park on August 5 -6. “The Festival Voice” described the event as “a washed out weekender for those looking to kick-back and enjoy some of the moment’s most celebrated live-acts.”

Concertgoers can enjoy performances from Leon Bridges, Joji, Dayglow, Lovejoy, Binki, Inner Wave and Blondshell, just to name a few on the lineup.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Baja Beach Fest

Though this music festival isn’t exactly in San Diego, it’s a hop and skip away on the beach of Rosarito in Baja California, Mexico. This event is perfect for those who enjoy reggaeton, a style of electronic music that originated in Panama, as well as Latin music.

Headliners for this three-day festival, which takes place Aug. 11-13, include Wisin & Yandel, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Feid, Don Omar and Tego Calderón. Tickets can be purchased here.

Summergrass San Diego

Located at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, Summergrass has been called “Southern California’s best bluegrass festival.” It’s set to take place August 19-20 with campout options for those who want to stay all weekend.

Bluegrass artists on the lineup include John Moore and Friends, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, High Fidelity, Breaking Grass, Hot October, MojaviSoul and more.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Music at DreamHack

This global gaming and entertainment festival is coming to San Diego for the very first time with music scheduled for April 8. The event will be held at the downtown Convention Center and has an array of activities planned, including live music.

“Time to bang your head, jump around and enjoy our night of music!” event coordinators said while describing Music at DreamHack. Musical performances include the Los Angeles-based band Set It Off, Scene Queen and cinematic-rock band City of Sound.

Tickets can be purchased here.

To be continued…

Consider this a preview for what’s to come this music festival season as many more events are sure to be announced in the coming weeks. Other event announcements to be in on lookout for include Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in in Seaport Village, BeerX at Waterfront Park, UNITE! Music Festival near Old Town and others that may pop up along the way.

Is there a 2023 summer musical festival in San Diego that’s missing from this list? Let us know by emailing acoakley@fox5sandiego.com.