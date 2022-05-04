SACRAMENTO (KTXL) The Sacramento Police Department’s North Gang Enforcement Team and SWAT found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home on Tuesday.

Officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style rifles, one MAC style assault rifle, 13 handguns and five body armor carriers were found.

Nine of the firearms located were privately manufactured firearms, also known as ‘ghost guns,’ and one which had fully automatic capabilities.

Officers believe the ‘ghost guns’ were made using the CNC machine and drill press located within the home.

33-year-old Kianti Gix was arrested on multiple firearm charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.