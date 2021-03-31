Mountain lion in Southern California study likely killed by vehicle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that was part of a federal study in the Los Angeles region was found dead with injuries likely caused by a vehicle.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area says Wednesday the male lion, dubbed P-78, was the 23rd victim of road mortality in the study area since 2002.

Biologists received a mortality signal from P-78’s tracking collar in December. His body was found near Valencia and was sent to a lab for necropsy.

P-78 had a broken left front leg and tested positive for rodenticides.

Traffic and rodenticides are major hazards for mountain lions living in wilderness fragmented by freeways and urban sprawl.