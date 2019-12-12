Mountain lion captured in Southern California neighborhood

California

by: KCBS/KCAL

Posted: / Updated:

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KCBS/KCAL) — A mountain lion was found Thursday morning in a Southern California neighborhood.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the big cat was feeding on a raccoon in someone’s backyard.

“Just received calls about 4 a.m. this morning,” Lt. Kory Collins said. “We responded immediately and we were able to locate it. It was still in the resident’s backyard. From there, we were able to tranquilize it and now we have it in the back of the truck and we’re going to take it back up to suitable habitat.”

Officials said it weighs about 100 pounds and that it took several tries to sedate it.

This is one of several mountain lion sightings over the past two weeks — but officials don’t believe there are any more in the area.

Now that it’s safely captured, it’s headed back to the mountains.

The National Park Service places tracking collars on certain animals but officials said the mountain lion wasn’t wearing one.

Fish and Wildlife said they’ll be in contact with the Park Service about the incident.

