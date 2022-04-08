RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — A mother is demanding answers after her daughter and her daughter’s friend were found dead near a Ripon golf course.

“Always happy. She enjoyed every moment, just waking up every day. Enjoyed life very much,” said Angela Seth, Alyssa Ros’ mother.

Ros, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, of Stockton, were found in a submerged vehicle near the golf course. The Ripon Police Department said an employee at Spring Creek Country Club called them after finding the car in the water.

Police have not said how the two died or what led up to the car ending up in the Stanislaus River.

Relatives told FOX40 the women were in the area for a wedding, but they never heard from them afterward and efforts to reach them were unsuccessful.

“I just don’t understand what led her to that accident. There’s a gap right there where there’s no … there’s no answer. And we can’t wrap our head around, as Alyssa is a very responsible child,” Seth said.

Ripon police said the investigation is in its early stages but that they do not suspect foul play was involved. Still, they are asking anyone who saw something to say something.

“We’re asking for assistance from the public. If anybody was with either one of the subjects that night on Sunday night, we ask that they contact our agency, trying to help us understand what took place leading up to the event,” said Sgt. Jared Heuvel.

In the meantime, the women’s loved ones are grieving, devastated over the loss of two lives that were just beginning. Ros’ mother said her daughter had big plans for the future.

“She wanted to be an entrepreneur. She was really into business and trying to get her foot into her modeling career. It’s just heartbreaking to not have answers about how your daughter ended up dead,” Seth said.

GoFundMe pages were made for both Ros and Gama to help their families with funeral and other expenses.

The Gama family was understandably too heartborken to speak to FOX40. They did, however, share a statement that can be read below.