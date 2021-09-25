Woman, child dead in fall from pedestrian bridge near Petco Park: SDFD

SAN DIEGO — A woman and child were killed Saturday after falling from a pedestrian bridge in downtown San Diego near Petco Park, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

The incident was reported by police at around 3:50 p.m. near the Omni Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Authorities say medical personnel arrived on scene and performed CPR for about 20 minutes, but both victims were pronounced dead.

According to the SDPD, the woman and child either jumped or fell from a third level of the stadium/bridge and landed near Tony Gwynn and L Street.

The pedestrian bridge, which is above Tony Gwynn Drive, connects visitors from the Omni Hotel to Petco Park. SDFD said the pedestrian bridge is about three stories high.

