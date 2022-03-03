DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KTLA) – More than 80 animals were rescued from a Diamond Bar home this week, after a neighbor reported deplorable conditions to authorities.

The Inland Valley Humane Society originally responded to the home on the 1100 block of Flintlock Road early Tuesday morning, agency spokesperson Ariel Sepulveda told KTLA.

The humane society responded to a call from a concerned neighbor about the living situation and about the high number of animals living at the location.

Local police and fire departments also responded to the location to assess the residence and for a welfare check of the person living there.

The resident was transported to a hospital for treatment, Sepulveda said.

Neighbors told KTLA the woman is in her 70s and that she’s been living there for around five years with no water or electricity.

Humane society officers gained access to the residence and were overwhelmed by the condition and odor, according to Sepulveda.

They removed more than 80 live animals, mostly dogs and cats, along with multiple dead cats. Some animals were reduced to skeletal remains.

The animals that were alive were taken to the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona, and will remain there for the remainder of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Sky5 was above the home Tuesday, as authorities were investigating the scene. An Inland Valley Humane Society tent could be seen setup outside.

The garage, which authorities had taped off, appeared to be full to the brim with cardboard boxes. Officials had put warning signs around the property saying it contained hazardous materials.

No further details were immediately available.