SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released photos of more items they believe could belong to victims of the Speed Freak Killers.

The killers, Loren Herzog and Wesley Shermantine, were convicted of four murders in the 80s and 90s in San Joaquin County and were suspected in the deaths of many others.

Photos of four items were released: a ring, two separate sandals and plastic flowers. According to the sheriff’s office, none of the items have been linked to a victim.

“Brown canvas mule type sandal, small size.”

“White leather vented mule type sandal with short heel, small size.”

“Plastic flowers, pink roses w/ small white daisies = decor or crafts.”

“Tarnished ring with rope design on edges, small size.”

The items were recovered from a well during their investigation back in 2012. Detectives also released photos of a separate group of items in late April. The sheriff’s office released the photos with the hopes of jogging people’s memories to help solve some cold cases.

“Wesley Shermantine was very clear that the time frame started in 1983 or 1984 and the killings didn’t stop until 1998,” said former state Sen. Cathleen Galgiani in an interview with FOX40.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who recognizes the items contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them via the SJSO Cold Case Hotline at 209-468-5087 or SJSO Cold Case Email at coldcase@sjgov.org. Stockton Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 209-946-0600.