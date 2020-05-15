Monterey County man violently carjacks family minutes after jail release

SALINAS, Calif. (KION/CNN Newsource) — It didn’t take long for a Monterey County man to become a repeat offender. Less than 15 minutes after getting out of jail, the suspect reportedly broke a variety of laws and got taken back into custody.

It was just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Daniel Orozco, 28, was released from the Monterey County Jail after being arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs and driving the wrong way.

Police say just about 10 minutes after his release, Orozco began forcing a woman out of her car in the parking lot of Natividad Medical Center.

When she wouldn’t give up her keys, Orozco began to strangle an 11-year-old child in her car.

The woman was eventually able to get the child out before Orozco drove away with the car.

Miguel Cabrera, with the Salinas Police Department, said the mom and child were shaken up by the incident.

“The 11-year-old child did suffer minor injuries minor bruising they did not require a trip to the hospital or anything like that, but obviously they were very shaken up,” he said.

A short time after the carjacking Orozco was spotted by an off-duty officer heading south on Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol and Gonzales Police helped take him back into custody.

Orozo’s release comes after California changed procedures because of the COVID-19 crisis to jails to release inmates on their own recognizance and the state passed the zero-bail provision — which removes a bail amount for most misdemeanors.

Just this week 61 Monterey County Jail inmates were released with zero-bail, but the sheriff’s department said, “neither of those had any impact on Mr. Orozco’s case.”

Orozco is facing numerous charges including carjacking, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

