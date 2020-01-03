Moment car veers off road into the Bay caught on camera, San Francisco CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car veered off the roadway in the San Francisco area Monday.

At around 10:38 a.m., CHP San Francisco received a call about an unknown car driving north on Highway 1, just south of Gray Whale Cove, saying a car veered had off the west side of the roadway and into the Bay.

The witness was able to stop and assist the investigating officers by providing a statement and this video captured on their dash cam.

Despite search efforts from California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and several rescue and dive teams, no bodies or car were found.

Officials say search efforts had to be called off due to dangerous water conditions and have remained this way through Thursday morning.

The CHP is asking the public to contact authorities if you know have any information that might be helpful at 415-407-3741.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.