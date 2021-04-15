Modesto woman kidnapped by estranged husband, may be heading to Mexico, deputies say

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives in Modesto are searching for a woman who was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged husband on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office believes 41-year-old Javier Chavez kidnapped 32-year-old Susana Torres at gunpoint and left for Mexico.

Chavez allegedly abducted Torres and her two children around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near a market on Butte Avenue and Olympia Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chavez left the two children at his parent’s house around 10 p.m. When he didn’t return the next morning, his parents visited Torres’ parents.

The sheriff’s office said that’s when Chavez’s parents learned she was missing.

Detectives Summerton and Esquivez are asking anyone with information to call them at 209-525-7032 or 209-652-1792.

Chavez was previously wanted by Modesto police for charges of spousal rape. Torres also had a restraining order against him.