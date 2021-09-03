Modesto Police release video of Aug. 14 shooting of officer, suspect

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department released video on Friday of a shooting between officers and a male suspect.

Jesse James Brooks, 42, was shot by police after police video shows him shooting at officers during a search of a home off Orangeburg Avenue on Aug. 14.

Modesto police officer Michael Rokaitis was also shot in the exchange. His leg was later amputated as a result of his injuries.

Brooks was charged with three counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, multiple weapon violations, as well as an outstanding U.S. Marshall Warrant for a probation violation. He was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

Officers say they initially pursued Joshua Harrington, 34, to the house after he drove away from police on a motorcycle. Police helicopter video shows Harrington evade police, then park outside the house.

Police detained Harrington and Ryan Bailey, 40, at the front door. Three other occupants exited the house following a PA announcement and were also arrested on multiple charges, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the home, finding Brooks inside a bedroom.

Body camera video shows gunfire erupt as soon as police enter the bedroom. Rokaitis falls shortly after the shooting begins, with police dragging the wounded officer out of the line of fire.

Watch the full video release here. WARNING: Video is graphic.

Members of the community can donate to the Rokaitis family here to aid in the officer’s recovery.