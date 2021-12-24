Modesto police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting of 2 men

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police announced on Thursday the arrest of three people in the shooting deaths of two men.

Police said they received reports of multiple gunshots just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Thrasher Avenue near Oregon Drive.

The victims were identified Wednesday as 20-year-old Julian Sisk and 19-year-old Taurean Travis, who are both Modesto residents.

Officers said they had responded to the scene and found two people, Sisk and Travis, who were injured.

Both victims died at the scene from their injuries.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Amber Gartin, 28-year-old Salvador Licea-Valencia and 24-year-old Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia.

Modesto police said the “circumstances surrounding the arrests are not available at this time.” They will release more information as it becomes available.