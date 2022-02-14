Modesto Hells Angels VP sentenced to prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vice president of the Modesto “Hells Angels Motorcycle Club” has been sentenced to prison, DoJ officials announced Monday.

Michael Shafer, 34 of Modesto, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for drug trafficking charges including intent to distribute heroin and marijuana.

According to court documents, Shafer was the vice president of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Modesto in 2019.

As part of a years-long investigation into the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, investigators said they obtained a court-authorized wiretap for Shafer’s phone.

Authorities said the wiretapped calls and messages showed that Shafer was conspiring to distribute marijuana and heroin. Specifically, in April 2019, Shafer conspired with a former Hells Angels member who was incarcerated in Pleasant Valley State Prison to smuggle heroin into prison, according to court documents.