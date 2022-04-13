SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez declared “justice will be served” as he continues fighting attempted murder charges.

Velasquez released a statement on Twitter Tuesday just hours before he appeared in a Santa Clara County courtroom for a plea hearing.

In a message to #FreeCain movement supporters he wrote, “This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. In speaking the truth, justice will be served. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you.”

Velasquez did not enter a plea Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Velasquez took the law into his own hands on Feb. 28 when he attempted to kill Harry Goularte, a suspected child sex predator charged with molesting a 4-year-old girl.

The girl is a close relative of the former MMA fighter. Police said the 4-year-old girl was sexually abused by Goularte at a home daycare in San Martin owned by his mother, Patricia Goularte.

Velasquez is accused of stalking Harry Goularte in Morgan Hill, chasing his vehicle at 100 miles per hour on Highway 101, and attempting to gun Goularte down in San Jose.

Police said Velasquez was aiming for Harry Goularte when one of the bullets struck another man who was in the vehicle.

A judge denied granting Velasquez bail and he remains behind bars.

Prosecutors said if the MMA star is released from jail before his trial, “there is a substantial likelihood” he would try to kill the accused child sex predator again.

Support for Velasquez poured out of the MMA and UFC sports community ever since his arrest.

Velasquez’s message to supporters on Tuesday indicated that more children may have been victimized by Harry Goularte.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start,” Velasquez wrote on Twitter.

Velasquez has no prior criminal history.

Court documents obtained by KRON4 on Monday give a detailed account of what allegedly happened on February 28.

Prosecutors wrote in court documents: “Cain Velasquez attempted to murder victim Harry Goularte in a vehicle on the streets on Morgan Hill and San Jose with a semi-automatic firearm. During the assault, one bullet struck the driver … a 63-year-old relative of victim Harry Goularte. Harry Goularte was recently charged with molesting a close relative of (Velasquez) and was out of custody on bail.”

The incident began when Patricia Goularte’s husband drove her to a house in Morgan Hill to pick up her son so he could receive a GPS monitoring device from court officials.

As they were driving, they saw Velasquez following them and called Harry Goularte to warn him, according to court documents.

Harry Goularte ran from the house and got into the Chevy Silverado pickup truck with his mother and her husband.

Velasquez continued following the truck to Cochrane Road, pulled out a gun, and fired at Harry Goularte, prosecutors wrote. The bullet struck the front passenger door panel below the window.

The husband made a U-turn over a center median and drove “nearly 100 mph, weaving through heavy traffic,” prosecutors wrote. “The high-speed chase took place during rush hour and spanned approximately 11 miles.”

“(Velasquez) was able to close the distance and rammed the victim vehicle with his truck. (Velasquez) fired two more times, causing the rear passenger window to explode. (The driver) was shot in the arm,” prosecutors wrote.

Morgan Hill Police Department officers found Velasquez on Madrone Avenue in San Jose quickly after the shooting. He peacefully surrendered to police officers.

“Before officers could give any orders, (Velasquez) exited the vehicle with his hands up,” prosecutors wrote.

Celebrity defense attorney Mark Geragos is leading Velasquez’s legal battle. Gergaos told reporters that he is “disgusted” that a suspected child molester was freed from jail with $0 bail, while Velasquez remains locked up.

Dozen of UFC fighters and friends of Velasquez wrote letters to Judge Shelyna Brown defending his character, including one letter declaring him “literally the nicest guy in the world.”

In another letter to judge Brown, professional UFC athlete Kelvin Gastelum wrote, “I have known Cain most of my life. Cain was an honest man who sacrificed everything for his family. He has sponsored local wrestling team and supported youth. I have never known Cain to be in trouble with the law, commit any crimes, or show any form of violence outside of his profession.”

Former UFC world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote, “We both trained at the same gym in San Jose known as American Kickboxing Academy. Cain is one of the most respected people in the gym. He is an honest and kindhearted person who would do anything for his family and friends.”

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether more children were molested by Harry Goularte at his mother’s home daycare center on Powder Horn Court in San Martin.

Harry Goularte is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.