BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A missing Los Angeles County woman last seen by family on Saturday could be in Kern County, authorities said.

Los Angeles authorities are asking for help to locate Cristina Jean Elgin, 40. Her last known location was in Onyx.

Elgin is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing 240 pounds, with blue/purple hair, green eyes, and tattoos on her left forearm. One of the tattoos is of the name “Jameson.” She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray shorts and red slippers.

Elgin is considered at-risk and has mental health issues, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Anyone with information on Elgin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person’s Unit at 323-890-5500.