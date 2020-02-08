Minor earthquake hits Southern California high desert

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A minor earthquake struck the Southern California high desert and was felt across the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit an area about 13 miles northeast of Barstow around 11:34 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

People reported to the USGS that they felt light shaking as far away as Los Angeles and Indio.

