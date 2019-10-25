Miller Fire breaks out in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A brush fire quickly burned six acres in Valley Center Friday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Cole Grade Lane at Miller Lane, not long after firefighters stopped the forward spread of a fire that burned 97 acres in Ramona Friday morning.

Cal Fire officials said the fire had burned six acres as of 1:30 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Miller Lane and Cole Grade Lane in the Valley Center area. 6 acres, burning in heavy fuels. #MillerFire pic.twitter.com/3Hp6IOlwnn — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

A temporary evacuation center was established at the Valley Center Community Center, located at 28246 Lilac Road, as authorities began evacuation orders. Large animal evacuation assistance was available by calling the County’s Department of Animal Services at 619-236-2341.

Authorities said road closures were in effect along Valley Center road at Miller Road, Cole Grade Road and West Oak Glen Road.

The #MillerFire is burning in Valley Center near Miller Lane, Cole Grade Road and Anthony Road. If you live in this area, be prepared to evacuate. Please head to the Valley Center Community Center (28246 Lilac Road). Follow @SDSheriff @ReadySanDiego @CALFIRESANDIEGO. pic.twitter.com/YWfLGMB2Cl — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 25, 2019

