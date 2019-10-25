Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Miller Fire breaks out in San Diego County

California

by: KSWB

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A brush fire quickly burned six acres in Valley Center Friday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Cole Grade Lane at Miller Lane, not long after firefighters stopped the forward spread of a fire that burned 97 acres in Ramona Friday morning.

Cal Fire officials said the fire had burned six acres as of 1:30 p.m.

A temporary evacuation center was established at the Valley Center Community Center, located at 28246 Lilac Road, as authorities began evacuation orders. Large animal evacuation assistance was available by calling the County’s Department of Animal Services at 619-236-2341.

Authorities said road closures were in effect along Valley Center road at Miller Road, Cole Grade Road and West Oak Glen Road.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com