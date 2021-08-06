LIVE: Memorial services begin for Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas

Here's everything you need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The memorial service for slain Deputy Phillip Campas will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Mechanics Bank Arena in downtown Bakersfield. The service is open to the public.

Deputy Campas was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shooting in Wasco on July 25.

Doors to the Mechanics Bank Arena will open at 9:30 a.m. The service is expected to last until around 12:30 p.m. The service is open to the public and county officials say capacity inside the arena is limited at around 5,000.

17 News coverage of the memorial service begins at 10:30 a.m. on the CW channel 12 on Spectrum, DirecTV channel 14, AT&T channel 16 and Dish Network channel 7304.

KGET will also live stream the service on its Facebook page and on this page.

CLOSURES

Truxtun Avenue between Q and L Streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

Kern County’s administrative building on Truxtun Avenue will be closed on Friday.

PARKING

Attendees can park in the lot south of Mechanics Bank Arena and can be accessed via California Avenue to N Street heading northbound to the lot. The lot is located at the northeast corner of 14th and N streets.

PROCESSION

A procession will take place following the memorial service to escort Deputy Campas to the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The procession is for law enforcement vehicles only and will go east from Mechanics Bank Arena on Truxtun Avenue, south onto Union Avenue, merge onto eastbound Highway 58 then exit onto Highway 223 toward Arvin.

As the procession makes its way to the Bakersfield National Cemetery, side streets will be temporarily be closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the procession route following the service at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The service at the cemetery is for family only, officials said.

Map of procession route:

(Courtesy: Kern County Sheriff’s Office)

MASK GUIDELINES

The Sheriff’s Office is asking attendees to follow current state guidelines for masks indoors. If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, you are required to wear a mask in the arena. Vaccinated attendees are not required to wear a mask.

The Sheriff’s Office will rely on individuals to self-attest they are in compliance with vaccine requirements prior to entry.

COURT SCHEDULE

The Kern County Superior Court is changing its schedule tomorrow due to the memorial: