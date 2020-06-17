Live Now
Memorial for slain Santa Cruz Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller

California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A memorial is set to take place Wednesday for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, a Santa Cruz County deputy killed in a June 6 ambush that wounded four other officers in the Bay Area community of Ben Lomond, during the manhunt for a U.S. airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement who allegedly killed a federal security officer outside a U.S. courthouse in Oakland.

