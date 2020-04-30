Memo: Gov. Newsom expected to order closure of all California’s beaches

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a new order Thursday closing all of the state’s beaches, effective Friday, according to a memo distributed to the membership of the California Police Chiefs’ Association.
The memo, which was issued Thursday, described the anticipated order as a response to scenes of crowded coastlines seen last weekend.
“After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom’s Shelter in Place Order, the Governor will be announcing tomorrow that ALL beaches and all state parks in California will be closed, effective Friday, May 1,” according to the memo. State Parks personnel were expected to assist with enforcement.
The League of California Cities and California State Association of Counties had been informed of the plan, the memo stated.
Beaches have been a source of controversy lately, as a heat wave in Southern California has tempted residents to visit the coast, despite stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.
While all state-operated beaches have already been closed, many different cities and counties have dealt with their beaches in differing ways.
While Los Angeles County beaches have been off-limits for weeks, people were allowed to visit the waves at Ventura County beaches last weekend
And some cities, such as Newport Beach in Orange County, have elected to open their local beaches.
