Members of Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing assisting state Emergency Medical Services Authority

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the 144th Fighter Wing are now assisting California’s medical care agency.
In a post on Twitter Friday, the 144th shared a photo of members of the Fighter Wing Medical Detachment 1’s Homeland Response Force officially joining the California Emergency Medical Services Authority.
The ten-person team will be serving in Monterey County, providing care to quarantined passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship, and in Sacramento, providing medical logistical support.
