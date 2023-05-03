(KTXL) — Megabus is bringing back service to California with stops in several major cities starting May 15.

The company said it will be offering three daily trips between Anaheim, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento.

Megabus motorcoaches have onboard restrooms, power outlets, three-point seatbelts and reclining seats. The bathrooms are wheelchair accessible, according to their website.

It is possible to reserve specific seats on the buses. Some seats on the upper deck and behind the driver on the lower deck include a table.

On trips that may be longer than five hours, Megabus said the bus will make a stop at a rest area that has bathrooms and food. They do still encourage people to bring along snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

The driver will let passengers know how much time they have at the rest stops.

Tickets are available for purchase at us.megabus.com.