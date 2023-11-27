BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating the alleged use of force in a viral video of an arrest that happened Sunday.

MPD said officers were dispatched to assist the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol for a report of hundreds of vehicles and people driving recklessly at Lake Wollomes near Delano on Sunday, Nov. 26 at approximately 3:23 p.m.

After officers’ arrival, the vehicles and crowd then went to the Walmart in Delano and conducted a street takeover of the Walmart parking lot, according to MPD. The Delano Police Department arrived to disperse the crowd and vehicles, and as the vehicles fled the parking lot, officers say some of the attendees allegedly began throwing glass bottles and vandalizing several police vehicles.

Following the incident at Walmart, police say participants moved the street takeover to the area of Browning Road and Pond Road, near McFarland, where it was reported that there were approximately 200 vehicles and 300-400 people conducting a street takeover.

MPD said when officers arrived to disperse the crowd, the attendees then moved the street takeover to the city of McFarland. The street takeover took place at several intersections in the city.

According to MPD, police dispatch was receiving numerous calls for service regarding the subjects causing a major peace disturbance and traffic obstructions, and a KCSO Air Unit reported there was a person who was pointing a laser from a firearm at the airship during the street takeover.

MPD officers said they then received a call that there were several people in a physical fight at the McDonald’s located in the 100 block of W. Sherwood Ave. When officers arrived to investigate the fight, there were reportedly over 50 subjects inside the eatery.

Officers say they attempted to detain the two people who were involved in the fight, and there were numerous vehicles and people in the parking lot at the time of the fight. Police say two people involved in the fight allegedly refused to comply with officers’ commands to submit to a detention.

Officers’ de-escalation techniques were ineffective, according to MPD, and both people ran from officers towards the parking lot. Both were overtaken in the parking lot and the two began allegedly resisting arrest, said MPD.

McFarland Police Chief Brian Knox initially told 17 News officers were attempting to detain two suspects, a man and a woman, who allegedly struck two people at a “road racing” event in Delano.

The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Anjanette Garcia of Fresno, was immediately taken into custody on suspicion of two misdemeanors after a short struggle with officers, according to MPD. Officers say they used control holds and takedown techniques to take Garcia into custody.

Garcia was not injured, police say, and was later booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility Center. Garcia was not listed on the Kern County booking website as of Monday afternoon.

The male suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Francisco Joaquin of Fresno, began allegedly resisting arrest while officers struggled to take him into custody on the ground, according to police. After a brief struggle and use of less lethal weapons, officers say they were able to take Joaquin into custody.

During a search of Joaquin, officers say they located a loaded semi-automatic firearm with an illegal extended magazine. Additionally, officers say they learned Joaquin is a documented Fresno gang member and convicted felon.

According to the Kern County booking website, Joaquin was arrested on suspicion of nine felony counts, including gang charges, carrying a loaded firearm without registration, resisting an executive officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. Joaquin refused medical aid and was booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility Center, according to MPD.

Knox says in videos circulating social media, two people are seen on the ground getting hit with batons by a McFarland police officer.

In the viral video, officers can be heard yelling “Stop resisting,” and striking a suspect.

McFarland police is investigating the use of force. Additionally, they released a statement regarding the incident: