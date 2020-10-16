McClintock: Trump expected to reverse rejection of California’s request for wildfire disaster aid

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — President Donald Trump is expected to reverse the federal government’s rejection of California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires, according to a Valley member of Congress.
Rep. Tom McClintock said in a tweet that he was told by House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy that Trump has committed to reversing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s denial of a federal disaster declaration for recent fires, including the Creek Fire, which affected parts of Fresno and Madera counties.
“The Presidential Disaster Declaration is imminent and help is on the way,” McClintock said.
In another tweet, the congressman that represents areas affected by the Creek Fire, including Shaver Lake, thanked Trump for his decision, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom.
