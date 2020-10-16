McClintock: Trump expected to reverse rejection of California’s request for wildfire disaster aid

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif. This year’s fires have taxed the human, mechanical and financial resources of the nation’s wildfire fighting forces to a degree that few past blazes did. And half of the fire season is yet to come. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — President Donald Trump is expected to reverse the federal government’s rejection of California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires, according to a Valley member of Congress.

Rep. Tom McClintock said in a tweet that he was told by House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy that Trump has committed to reversing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s denial of a federal disaster declaration for recent fires, including the Creek Fire, which affected parts of Fresno and Madera counties.

THANK YOU, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump and thank you citizens of Shaver Lake who shared your experiences with me yesterday. Our voices were heard and our prayers were answered. — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) October 16, 2020

“The Presidential Disaster Declaration is imminent and help is on the way,” McClintock said.

In another tweet, the congressman that represents areas affected by the Creek Fire, including Shaver Lake, thanked Trump for his decision, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Just got off phone with @realDonaldTrump who has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request.



Grateful for his quick response. https://t.co/rF7VFqSENl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 16, 2020

