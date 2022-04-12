BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy traveled to Romania to meet with government officials and U.S. forces there.

This is the House Minority Leader’s second stop in his trip to Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

McCarthy is leading a delegation of seven House Republicans and two House Democrats. Over the weekend, the group was in Poland meeting with the Polish Prime Minister and other top officials as well as Ukranian refugees.

In Romania, McCarthy and his colleagues met with U.S. Marines and troops stationed in the country.

On Twitter, McCarthy said, “Romania has done a great job increasing its contribution to NATO and is a strong partner time of need.”