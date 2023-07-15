Crews are battling a large wildfire that erupted in Riverside County on Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

Named the “Gavilan Fire,” the blaze was first reported near Gavilan and Idaleona Roads in Gavilan Hills around 3:30 p.m.

The fire has spread from 30 acres to 250 acres so far and is “burning in heavy fuels,” according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department. The flames are continuing to grow with about 25 percent containment by 8:30 p.m.

Fire crews have stopped all forward progress of the blaze near Lake Mathews by 8 p.m. Multiple air tankers were seen dropping around 9,400 gallons of flame retardant on the brush-heavy area. Multiple water-dropping helicopters were also at the scene.

The Gavilan Fire forces evacuations in Riverside County on July 15, 2023. (KTLA)

At around 5 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for all areas south of Country Pine, east of Gold Valley and north of Ida Leona.

Evacuation orders have now been reduced to warnings for the following areas:

-East of Gavilan Road

-North of Santa Rosa Mine Road

-West of Crescent Canyon Drive / Homestead Road

-South of Gustin Road

-East of Norbert

-North of El Nido

-West of Lee/San Jacinto

-South of Gustin

The fire was burning close to a group of homes, although no injuries have been reported so far.

Evacuation order map area for the Gavilan Fire. (CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department)

Evacuation warning map area for the Gavilan Fire. (CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department)

Evacuees can access a care and reception center at Martin Luther King High School located at 9301 Wood Road in Riverside.

Any large and small animals can be taken to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shelter at 6851 Van Buren Blvd. in Jurupa Valley.

Hard road closures will be in place at the following locations: Idaleona Road between Gavilan Road and Gold Valley Road; Gavilan Road at Multiview Road; Gavilan Road at Lake Mathews Drive.

The Gavilan Fire is the latest among a series of wildfires breaking out in Riverside County including the Rabbit Fire, Highland Fire, and Reche Fire, which all began on Friday.

Heavy smoke in the area promoted air quality warnings for residents.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Southern California this weekend and temps in the Inland Empire are expected to reach triple digits, creating dangerous conditions for even more wildfires.

Firefighters will be working to extinguish any remaining flames in the area overnight. Additional information on road closures, evacuation centers and more can be found on the Riverside County Fire’s website.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.