A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway coming out of Studio City left one driver dead and a car split in half Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m. on the 101 eastbound transition to the southbound 101 Freeway near Tujunga Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were informed of a solo-vehicle crash in which the car was cut in half, Sgt. Steve Geraty said.

The front half of the car was then struck by a second vehicle.

Emergency crews pronounced the driver involved in the original crash dead at the scene, Geraty said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the second driver.

The crash had a major impact on drivers headed from Studio City to the Hollywood area.

“This is a massive accident … in a very difficult place for commuters,” Geraty said.

Officials were forced to close the transition lanes for several hours during the investigation.

As of 7 a.m., the left lane had been reopened in the area to allow some traffic through.

Officials were expected to open the remaining lanes soon.