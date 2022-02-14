Mask requirement will continue for state lawmakers in assembly

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: 3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table on July 28, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. 3M reported second quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations and showed overall sales falling 12.2 percent to $7.18 billion despite a ramp-up in sales of N95 face masks due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lawmakers in the state assembly will continue to wear masks – even after the statewide mask mandate for vaccinated people is lifted in California.

The memo issued Monday includes a reference to the state mandate being lifted, but adds that guidelines from both the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA allows masks to be required regardless of vaccination status.

The memo from the Assembly Committee on Rules details that everyone will have to wear masks regardless of vaccination status in:

The Capitol and Legislative Office buildings

Common areas/shared spaces in the building where their office is located

A vehicle with others

However, fully vaccinated members may remove their masks when indoors in their office suites.

There is no end-date listed for the continued mask requirement in the State Assembly.