MAP: PG&E to shutoff power in portions of Bay Area due to fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric has decided to shutoff power in portions of 17 counties across California due to dangerous fire weather.

PG&E says the blackout will impact about 179,000 customers mostly in the Sierra foothills and north of the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the Bay Area, more than 37,000 customers will be impacted in Napa, Sonoma and San Mateo counties, with the North Bay being hit the hardest.

Timeline for safety shutoffs from PG&E:

The shutoffs are expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.

Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end about noon Thursday in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County, and around noon Friday in Kern County

Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event, and then restore power. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring the vast majority of customers within 48 hours after the weather has passed.

A blackout two weeks ago affected about 2 million people in northern and central California.

PG&E says both shutoffs were aimed at preventing wildfires caused by downed or fouled power lines.

The danger is from gusty winds in the midst of hot, dry weather.

The following counties in the Sierra Foothills and North Bay may be affected, according to PG&E:

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay, East Bay, and Santa Cruz Mountains from noon Wednesday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Very dry, gusty offshore winds will create critical fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open several Community Resource Centers that will offer restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain open for the remainder of the shutoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

