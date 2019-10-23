MAP: PG&E to shutoff power in portions of Bay Area due to fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric has decided to shutoff power in portions of 17 counties across California due to dangerous fire weather.
PG&E says the blackout will impact about 179,000 customers mostly in the Sierra foothills and north of the San Francisco Bay Area.
In the Bay Area, more than 37,000 customers will be impacted in Napa, Sonoma and San Mateo counties, with the North Bay being hit the hardest.
Timeline for safety shutoffs from PG&E:
- The shutoffs are expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.
- Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end about noon Thursday in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County, and around noon Friday in Kern County
- Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event, and then restore power. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring the vast majority of customers within 48 hours after the weather has passed.
>>Click here for PG&E power shutoff map
A blackout two weeks ago affected about 2 million people in northern and central California.
PG&E says both shutoffs were aimed at preventing wildfires caused by downed or fouled power lines.
The danger is from gusty winds in the midst of hot, dry weather.
The following counties in the Sierra Foothills and North Bay may be affected, according to PG&E:
|County
|Customers
|Cities
|Alpine
|Total: 634
Medical Baseline: 1
|Bear Valley
Unincorporated areas
|Amador
|Total: 10,420
Medical Baseline: 567
|Fiddletown
Jackson
Pine Grove
Pioneer
Plymouth
River Pines
Sutter Creek
Volcano
|Butte
|Total: 17,745
Medical Baseline: 1,326
|Bangor
Berry Creek
Brush Creek
Butte Meadows
Butte Valley
Chico
Clipper Mills
Cohasset
Concow
Feather Falls
Forbestown
Forest Ranch
Hurleton,
Magalia
East Oroville
Oroville
Palermo
Paradise
Paradise Pines
Rackerby
Stirling City
Yankee Hill
|Calaveras
|Total: 14,235
Medical Baseline: 411
|Arnold
Avery
Camp Connell
Dorrington
Douglas Flat
Glencoe
Hathaway Pines
Mokelumne Hill
Mountain Ranch
Murphys
Rail Road Flat
Sheep Ranch
Tamarack
West Point
White Pines
Wilseyville
|El Dorado
|Total: 39,705
Medical Baseline: 1,699
|Aukum
Cameron Park
Canyon
Camino
Coloma
Cool
Diamond Springs
El Dorado
Fair Play
Garden Valley
Georgetown
Greenwood
Grizzly Flats
Kelsey
Kyburz
Lotus
Mount Aukum
Omo Ranch
Pacific House
Pilot Hill
Placerville
Pollock Pines
Rescue
Shingle Springs
Silver Fork
Somerset
Twin Bridges
|Kern
|Total: 75
Medical Baseline: 0
|Arvin
Bakersfield
Lebec
|Lake
|Total: 1,889
Medical Baseline: 65
|Cobb
Loch Lomond
Middletown,
unincorporated areas
south of Kelseyville
|Mendocino
|Total: 158
Medical Baseline: 2
|Comminsky Station
Potter Valley
Yorkville
|Napa
|Total: 7,488
Medical Baseline: 140
|Angwin
Calistoga
Deer Park
Lake Berryessa
Oakville
Pope Valley
Rutherford
St Helena
|Nevada
|Total: 43,383
Medical Baseline: 1,813
|Chicago Park
Grass Valley
Nevada City
North San Juan
Penn Valley
Rough And Ready
Soda Springs
Washington
|Placer
|Total: 13,410
Medical Baseline: 581
|Alta
Applegate
Auburn
Baxter
Colfax
Dutch Flat
Emigrant Gap
Foresthill
Gold Run
Meadow Vista
Newcastle
Weimar
Christian Valley
Unincorporated areas
of Placer County North
and West of Lincoln
|Plumas
|Total: 344
Medical Baseline: 2
|La Porte
|San Mateo
|Total: 372
Medical Baseline: 11
|La Honda
San Gregorio
Woodside
Unincorporated San
Mateo County
|Sierra
|Total: 1,160
Medical Baseline: 14
|Alleghany
Downieville
Goodyears Bar
Pike
Sierra City
|Sonoma
|Total: 26,845
Medical Baseline: 893
|Annapolis
Boyes Hot Springs
Cloverdale
Fulton
Geyserville
Glen Ellen
Guerneville
Healdsburg
Kenwood
Larkfield
Santa Rosa
Sonoma
Windsor
Stewards Point
|Tehama
|Total: 748
Medical Baseline: 12
|Manton
Mill Creeek
Mineral
Paynes Creek
Red Bluff
|Yuba
|Total: 5,504
Medical Baseline: 312
|Browns Valley
Brownsville
Camptonville
Challenge
Dobbins
Loma Rica
Oregon House
Rackerby
Smartsville
Strawberry Valley
Wheatland
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay, East Bay, and Santa Cruz Mountains from noon Wednesday through Thursday at 4 p.m.
Very dry, gusty offshore winds will create critical fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open several Community Resource Centers that will offer restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain open for the remainder of the shutoff.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
