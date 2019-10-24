Mandatory evacuations in place after wind-driven Old Water Fire breaks out in SoCal

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTLA) — Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday morning for a portion of north San Bernardino after a wind-driven brush fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Old Water Fire, began just after 2 a.m. near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, San Bernardino National Forest spokesperson Zach Behrens said.

The blaze was 0% contained and had burned about 75 acres, the Forest Service stated in an update around 6 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the following areas:

Mariposa Drive and David Way near 40th Street.

Arrowhead Road off of Waterman Canyon

About 80 homes were under the evacuation orders.

A voluntary evacuation order was also in place for residents north of Foothill Drive between Del Rosa Avenue and Manzanita Drive.

Residents were being directed to an evacuation center opened at San Gorgonio High School, located at 2299 Pacific Street.

Highway 18 was closed between 40th Street in San Bernardino and Highway 138 in Crestline.

“Thursday and Friday are supposed to be very, very windy,” Behrens said. Red flag warnings are in place through 5 p.m. Friday in San Bernardino County.

Winds were gusting up to 50 mph on the ridge tops, the National Forest tweeted in an update before 6 a.m.

The Forest Service was teaming up with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Cal Fire and local agencies in battling the Old Water Fire, Behrens said.

An air attack arrived about 4:45 a.m. to help in the firefight, he said.

An information call center has been opened at 909-383-5688 for the public to ask questions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mandatory evacuations on the #OldWaterFire are under way for a portion of north San Bernardino near Mariposa Dr. and David Way. If you're in the neighborhood, please heed @SanBernardinoPD's instructions. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) October 24, 2019

