A driver wanted on suspicion of assaulting an Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy is in custody Monday morning after a chase from the Lancaster area to L.A.’s Westside.

A man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a deputy is taken into custody in L.A.'s Westside after a chase on April 17, 2023. (KTLA)

It is unclear exactly where the chase began, but the driver was heading south at a high rate of speed on the 405 Freeway around 10:50 a.m.

The driver got off the highway and was boxed in on the off-ramp, but quickly got back on the Freeway in Van Nuys.

He had reached the Sepulveda Pass just before 11 a.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Around that time, however, KTLA encountered a temporary flight restriction because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Southland.

The driver was seen being taken into custody around 11:05 a.m., near Wilshire and Sepulveda boulevards.

The California Highway Patrol did not elaborate on the assault the driver was wanted for.

