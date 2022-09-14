BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after the suspect attempted to force his way into an apartment in central Bakersfield Monday morning, according to officers with the Bakersfield Police Department.

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot and killed as Kyle David Lundy, 39, of Bakersfield.

The call came in around 2:42 a.m. BPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of north Half Moon Drive.

When BPD arrived, they said they found Lundy outside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to detectives.

BPD’s preliminary investigation revealed the victim was attempting to force entry into the apartment when a resident shot a legally owned gun and fatally hit the man, according to reports.

Officials said the resident is cooperating with investigators and has not been arrested.