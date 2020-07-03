KSEE24 RESCAN /
Man shoots and kills dog for ‘barking excessively’

California

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities have arrested a man who threatened to kill his neighbor, then allegedly shot and killed that neighbor’s dog over excessive barking.

It happened Wednesday morning in the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Road in Jenny Lind.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim called 911 to report he was arguing with someone who was speeding by his home and causing excessive dust in the area.

During that argument, the suspect, 60-year-old Roger Wayne Anderson, reportedly got out of his trailer and fired shots from a handgun, killing the victim’s dog over “barking excessively.”

According to authorities, Anderson then pointed his gun at the victim and threatened to kill him.

Anderson fled the area in an older blue Ford Expedition before authorities arrived on scene.

He surrendered to police the following day, and is being held on a bail of $1.2 million.

