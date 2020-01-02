Man rescued from deep construction site hole in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who fell into a deep hole at a Los Angeles construction site has been rescued by firefighters.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the man was being evaluated by paramedics after the rescue Thursday morning but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters responded to the site in East Hollywood shortly after 8:30 a.m. and set up a ventilation system to ensure the man had fresh air approximately 40 feet down the hole.

A hoisting rig was set up and the man was brought to the surface shortly after 9:30 a.m.

