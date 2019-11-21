Man killed trying to stop theft of shoes on Bay Area train

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2013, file photo, Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers wait for a BART train to depart the Fruitvale station in Oakland, Calif. A California transit chief said a man was stabbed to death Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a fight between two men on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

HAYWARD, California (AP) — A man died after being stabbed with his own knife on a BART train while trying to stop the attacker from stealing the shoes of a sleeping passenger, authorities said Wednesday.

During the confrontation Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, the victim pulled a knife that was wrestled away by the attacker and used to stab him several times, Bay Area Rapid Transit officials said in a statement.

Officers boarded the train and found Oliver Williams, 49, of Oakland bleeding. He died at the scene.

Jermaine Jeremiah Brim of Sacramento was arrested near the Hayward station after the 39-year-old tried to steal a van at a car dealership, authorities said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.