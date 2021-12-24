Man killed in apparent shark attack in Morro Bay, police say

A Great White Shark swims off the shore of Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 13, 2019. – Three Cape Cod beaches were temporarily closed to swimming on July 13, 2019 after great white sharks were spotted as close as 150 feet offshore, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A surfer is dead from an apparent shark attack on Friday according to Morro Bay law enforcement.

At 10:48 a.m. on Friday law enforcement discovered the body of a surfer near State Parks Beach, north of Atascadero Road in Morro Bay. According to police, he was “unresponsive” after having been pulled from the water. Investigators say the man had been the victim of an “apparent shark attack.”

Authorities have yet to identify the victim, and officials from the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office and State Parks are continuing to investigate.

Beaches in the Morro Bay and State Parks area have been deemed safe to stay open, although beachgoers have been ordered to stay out of the water for the next 24 hours.