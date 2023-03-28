A man who allegedly stole a California Highway Patrol cruiser appeared to be seriously injured after throwing himself out of the vehicle as he was being chased by authorities in the Antelope Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The CHP cruiser, a Dodger Charger, was stolen as officers were responding to a crash on the northbound 5 Freeway at Hasley Canyon.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it reached speeds of 100 mph, CHP officials told KTLA.

Once at 87th Street West and West Avenue D, the suspect flung himself out of the speeding vehicle and hit on the roadway as the cruiser crashed into a light pole and went off the road, news footage showed.

He appeared to hit the back of his head on the road and was unconscious.

Officers provided medical aid to the man, who was eventually taken to a hospital around 12:55 p.m. His condition was unknown.

