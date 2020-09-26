Man found dead near construction trailers at SoFi Stadium

FILE -The playing field at SoFi Stadium, the future home for the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football teams, is shown Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez – FILE)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was found dead near construction trailers at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Friday that a man in his 20s was pronounced dead in the area around 2:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the development said Inglewood police are investigating the death.

The Los Angeles Times reports that two construction workers died at the stadium development in June and July. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the two construction workers’ deaths, but a spokesman said the agency is not involved in investigating Friday’s death.

